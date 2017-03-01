Kool and the Gang to Open 80th Stern Grove Festival

Kool and the Gang will perform at Stern Grove Festival on June 25.

The 80th season of Stern Grove Festival, which takes place in San Francisco June 25-August 27, will open with a show by Kool and the Gang.

Admission to the Kool and the Gang concert, which starts at 2 p.m. on June 25, is free. A ticketed fundraiser called The Big Picnic begins at 11:30 a.m., which allows festivalgoers to snag reserved picnic table seating in time for the live music. Tickets and sponsorships to that range from $325 to $20,000.

Founded 53 years ago, Kool and the Gang has sold over 70 million albums worldwide and is best known for enduring party hits like "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie" and "Hollywood Swinging." Last year, the group released "Sexy (Where'd You Get Yours," the first new single in more than 10 years.

The remainder of the Stern Grove summer schedule will be announced on May 1.

