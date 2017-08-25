Kyle 'Based Stickman' Champan Remanded in Custody

Kyle Chapman is one of those arrested at Berkeley’s March for Trump event.

Kyle Chapman, one of 10 people arrested during a violent "March 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley in May, was remanded in custody by a judge Friday. His bail was also set at $135,000, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Chapman, hailed on social media as Based Stickman or Alt-Knight, is accused of bashing an Antifa protester in the head with a stick when fights broke out during the May rally.

Dressed in a hoodie, knee pads, a fume mask, goggles, and a helmet, Chapman, who was also carrying a shield, was caught on camera hitting the protester.

Conditions of Chapman's bail include staying away 300 yards from an anti-Marxism rally slated for Sunday in Berkeley. He is also ordered to not own, use or possess any dangerous weapons, including pepper spray, brass knuckles, wooden sticks, according to the conditions of his bail.

Berkeley 'March 4 Trump' Protesters Arrested, Await Charges

Ten people who were arrested during a violent "March 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley last weekend spent all of Tuesday in court, only to learn that they are not yet facing charges. Elyce Kirchner reports. (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)

Chapman's next court date is set for Sept. 5.