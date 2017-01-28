The water logged hillside in La Honda is sliding, taking roads with it and mangling houses.

La Honda is reeling from the aftereffects of a series of powerful storms that recently walloped the Bay Area.

The water-logged hillside is sliding, taking roads and homes with it. Already three homes have been red-tagged, and community members are praying that the situation doesn’t deteriorate any further.

Paula Krogh can almost feel the ground beneath her moving. Her house is among the trio that has been flagged as unsafe.

Crews are monitoring the movement. They say homes at the top of the hill are in the most danger.

Community Bands Together After Storm Leaves La Honda Homes Red-Tagged

In the aftermath of powerful storms, three La Honda homes have been red tagged. Now, people in the community are crossing their fingers that the situation doesn’t worsen. Jean Elle reports. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

Krogh just can’t get over how fast it all happened.

“Monday we saw a one-inch crack. Tuesday we saw a two-inch crack,” she recalled. “We said, ‘We better go, it’s moving. We'll move next door just in case.'”

Video Clothes Believed to Belong to Missing Driver Spotted

Luckily, Krogh and her husband also own the house next door. She put out a call for help to move and said it felt like the entire town pitched in.

“We had 20 or so people my age,” she said, who are in their 60s. “The next door neighbor put it on his Facebook page. $20 an hour [and] we had young kids do the heavy lifting.”

Investigative SF Restaurants With Poor Health Ratings Can Buy 2nd Chances

With more rain coming, Krogh is hoping the slide doesn't take away her safe zone.

“We haven't taken things out of boxes, in case we have to take off again,” she said. “[We] don't know.”