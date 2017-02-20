Lake Tahoe Braces For Snow, Possible Avalanches

The National Weather Service has forecast heavy snow in the Lake Tahoe area with a high avalanche danger until Tuesday in an area of the Sierra Nevada from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass.
Forecasters say the winter storm could drop up to 5 feet of snow in areas above 7,500 feet.
Lower elevations could see between 8 and 24 inches of snow.
The NWS is advising motorists to avoid travel in the area through Tuesday.
Moderate to heavy rain along with snow melt below 7,000 feet is expected to swell rivers and streams and increase the chance of flooding
Bandit is getting ready to greet all our #skiweek guests @Northstar_CA! #LakeTahoepic.twitter.com/OHOmGQwusq
— Marcie Bradley (@TruckeeMarcie) February 19, 2017
Snow totals continue steady climb in #Lake Tahoe. Diamond Peak got foot Sunday. https://t.co/yChnnbcfQk…Tahoe's #Vail Resorts - 7-9 inches. pic.twitter.com/0H1hZew8kZ
— Jeffrey Weidel (@JeffWeidel) February 20, 2017
Shhhhhhh. Don't tell anyone @Northstar_CA#FreshPowpic.twitter.com/wbl95usp0Y
— Dave Ramezzano (@dr_trombaio) February 20, 2017
More snow in the forecast! Snow total to-date = 480" What are your predictions for the snow total by March?? #Northstar#LetItSnowpic.twitter.com/i8i2wI8yaO
— Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) February 19, 2017
Snow continues to fall, which means snow removal must go on. #mysquawalpinepic.twitter.com/hBot2ehGaG
— Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) February 20, 2017