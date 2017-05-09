San Jose landlords rally Tuesday against the city's new "just cause" eviction ordinance. (May 9, 2017)

Landlords in San Jose rallied Tuesday against the city implementing its "just cause" eviction ordinance.

A group of landlords who participated in a demonstration in San Jose Tuesday said they do not want restrictions on evicting tenants.

San Jose City Leaders to Consider Fast-Tracking a Tenant Protection Ordinance

The San Jose City Council will on Tuesday vote on whether to immediately enact its just-cause ordinance for renters. The new law would requires landlords to give a specific reason when evicting tenants, and is considered a major step forward for people who rent homes in the South Bay.

Meanwhile, renters are asking for immediate implementation of the tenant protection ordinance recently approved by the city council.

Supporters of the ordinance claim a delay could give unscrupulous landlords the opening to rush the so-called no-cause evictions. Lawyers that handle reports of evictions without cause said they have already seen an increase in complaints in the past the three weeks.

