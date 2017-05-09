Landlords in San Jose rallied Tuesday against the city implementing its "just cause" eviction ordinance.
A group of landlords who participated in a demonstration in San Jose Tuesday said they do not want restrictions on evicting tenants.
Meanwhile, renters are asking for immediate implementation of the tenant protection ordinance recently approved by the city council.
Supporters of the ordinance claim a delay could give unscrupulous landlords the opening to rush the so-called no-cause evictions. Lawyers that handle reports of evictions without cause said they have already seen an increase in complaints in the past the three weeks.
