Large Pothole on Highway 101 in Palo Alto Damages Vehicles, Snarls Traffic
Large Pothole on Highway 101 in Palo Alto Damages Vehicles, Snarls Traffic

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A large pothole on northbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto caused damage to multiple vehicles Sunday night and shut down all lanes at Embarcadero for a brief time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    About 9:15 p.m., the CHP received reports of a pothole in the far left lane causing flat tires on multiple vehicles.

    The CHP issued a Sig-alert a little after 10 p.m. in order to repair the pothole. All lanes except the far left lane were reopened about 10:25 p.m., the CHP said.

    About 11:25 p.m., the CHP said via Twitter the estimated time of reopening the left lane would be 4-5 hours.

    No further details were available.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
