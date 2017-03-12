A large pothole on northbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto caused damage to multiple vehicles Sunday night and shut down all lanes at Embarcadero for a brief time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 9:15 p.m., the CHP received reports of a pothole in the far left lane causing flat tires on multiple vehicles.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert a little after 10 p.m. in order to repair the pothole. All lanes except the far left lane were reopened about 10:25 p.m., the CHP said.

About 11:25 p.m., the CHP said via Twitter the estimated time of reopening the left lane would be 4-5 hours.

No further details were available.