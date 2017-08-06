A large oak tree branch snapped and fell on top of a crowd of people gathered for a picnic at Menlo College in Atherton Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Several people were hit by the falling piece of timber, and two people had to be transported to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The branch, which is roughly three feet wide, crashed shortly before 2:30 p.m. while hundreds of people were enjoying a company picnic with Riverbed Technologies, fire officials said.

Footage from the scene captured several chairs, a children's play table and a stroller buried under thick pieces of wood and smaller branches.

One woman suffered a blow to the head and a 1-year-old child sustained scrapes to their body, according to fire officials. Both patients were transported to the hospital. Another person suffered minor injuries and refused to be treated.



Moments before the branch toppled, approximately two dozen adults and children were seated where the tree limb fell, but they had moved to participate in an activity, according to fire officials.

"I know the fire crews that responded to this incident were extremely relieved that it wasn't much worse than it could have been given the size of the group and proximity of the seating area under the tree," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a statement.

Fire officials plan to follow up with the college regarding tree inspections this week.