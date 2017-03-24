It promises to be a soggy morning commute in the Bay Area.

A new Pacific storm headed toward California overnight, spreading rain and mountain snow in the northern half of the state.

By early Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall had been reported in Vallejo and Sausalito in the North Bay; Lafayette, Concord and Moraga in the East Bay; and Tiburon and San Francisco, to name a few places.

The showers are expected to move into the South Bay as the morning progresses, and winds are also likely to pick up, forecasters say.

Ponding has already been spotted on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge, while slick roads make for treacherous driving conditions.

The rain is returning to the Bay Area after a wet winter season that caused damage worth millions of dollars and forced state and local leaders to declare emergencies to secure funding for storm repairs. Last month, thousands of people in San Jose were displaced from their homes after Coyote Creek overflowed.

In the Sierra Nevada, snow levels will start out above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) on Friday, then lower to around 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) Friday night and Saturday.

Snow accumulations above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) could range up to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters), impacting travel through the mountain range.

The storm will be weak by the time it arrives in Southern California later Friday through Saturday.

Check back for updates.