Santa Clara County law enforcement officers will be out in full force early Wednesday, cracking down on drivers who aren’t following the rules of the road.

A saturation patrol is expected to start around 6:30 a.m. in Cupertino, Saratoga and Los Altos Hills.

Officials say the goal is to get people to drive safely, whether that’s because they get pulled over or they heard from NBC Bay Area that getting pulled over is a possibility.