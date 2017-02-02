Crews may be fixing shattered windows and covering “Kill Trump” messages that pockmark the UC Berkeley campus after more than 1,000 people protested a Milo Yiannopoulos speech on Wednesday, but the campus community is still very much on edge.

Two men were caught on camera attacking a supporter of President Donald Trump on the university’s periphery.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him. One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic's hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men. Palkovic said he is a member of the college Republicans.

A UC Berkeley student described the ongoing violence as an aftershock of the protest that forced officials to nix the controversial Breitbart editor’s speech, order students to shelter in place and put UC Berkeley on lockdown.

Pictures and videos from the chaotic scene showed protesters – who university officials say were not students – lobbing rocks and fireworks at buildings, setting fires, breaking down police barriers, and smashing windows of banks and other Shattuck Avenue businesses. Fights broke out, a few people were hit with pepper spray, and a handful reported being injured, according to witness accounts.

On Thursday, students expressed anger that outsiders had trashed their campus — and their university's reputation.

Separately, Mike Cernovich, whose website describes him as an Orange County-based lawyer, author and documentary filmmaker, reached out on Twitter to people who were victims of “violence at the Berkeley riots.”

“We are reaching out to lawyers for a civil rights lawsuit,” he said. It remains unclear, however, who he plans to sue – UC Berkeley, the city itself or the Berkeley Police Department.

An article in Breitbart said that someone leaked to the public where Yiannopoulos and his team were staying, prompting his “Dangerous Faggot Tour” bus to get vandalized. A photograph shows that “Not my president” was spraypainted on the side of the vehicle.

Yiannopoulos was invited by the campus Republican club to speak at UC Berkeley. Members and others who were keen to hear his take on cultural appropriation claim that free speech met a fiery end at a university that has been known as the home of the Free Speech Movement.

Social media posts show people who were affected or injured during the protests blaming the Berkeley Police Department for not coming to their aid. Yiannopoulos even went so far as to claim university officials were “complicit” in the violence.

"One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down," Yiannopoulos said on Facebook after being evacuated from UC Berkeley.

For his part, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is facing backlash for labeling Yiannopoulos a “white nationalist.”

He later amended his comments by tweeting, “I consider much of what Mr. Yiannopoulos says to be hateful. But I regret and apologize for the white national label.”

The last Bay Area Trump-related melee occurred in June after a campaign rally in downtown San Jose. Fourteen Trump supporters filed a civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city’s police department of failing to protect them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.