Leaders of Cupertino Union School District to 'Release' Embattled Superintendent | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Travel Ban
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Leaders of Cupertino Union School District to 'Release' Embattled Superintendent

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ryann Vargas/NBC Bay Area
    Community members of the Cupertino Union School District rallied outside the April 19 board meeting to demand transparency from district leaders.

    Trustees of the Cupertino Union School District announced Wednesday that they will be releasing embattled Superintendent Wendy Gudalewicz at the end of the current academic year. 

    Gudalewicz, who joined the district in 2012, will be released from her contract effective June 30, school board president Anjali Kausar wrote in a statement.

    "Superintendents are hired to do a specific job, and when that job is done, the needs of the district may change. The Board has determined now is the time for a change as we continue to focus on what is best for our students," Kausar wrote.

    For her part, Gudalewicz said the school district has faced "many challenges" during her tenure that helped improve the "learning opportunities for all students."

    "I am a firm believer that change is necessary and good. This change will be best for the district moving forward, and I want all to know I consider myself fortunate to have worked with an outstanding staff and board members," she wrote.

    Many district parents have been pushing for Gudalewicz to resign since last year. Hundreds of parents had even signed a petition declaring "no confidence" in Gudalewicz over what they deemed a lack of transparency.

    The petition argued the superintendent and board members are working secretly to develop teacher housing at a closed school site without input from the community. 

    Many were also upset about the district’s decision last year to replace all staff members at West Valley Elementary School because of “tensions.”

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices