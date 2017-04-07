It wasn’t a typical protest, but it conveyed a message.

On Friday, people took to social media with pictures of themselves eating slices of pizza — with all manner of toppings — at Muni stops across San Francisco. #LegalizePizza, they demanded.

Why?

To stand in solidarity with a homeless man who was eating a slice of pizza at a bus stop shelter when a police officer cited him for it. The man was handed a ticket — to pony up a $250 fine — for eating a pie that he bought for his friend's birthday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The ticket pointed out that the homeless man was "eating or drinking in or on a system facility or vehicle in areas where those activities are prohibited by that system."

The man showed the document to workers at the Coalition On Homelessness, who responded by organizing a #LegalizePizza protest and pasting pictures of their gastronomical dissent on Twitter.

No word yet on the San Francisco Police Department's response to the day's events.