#LegalizePizza Protest Erupts at Muni Stops in SF After Homeless Man Cited for Eating a Slice | NBC Bay Area
#LegalizePizza Protest Erupts at Muni Stops in SF After Homeless Man Cited for Eating a Slice

By Rhea Mahbubani

    Kelley Cutler via Twitter
    #LegalizePizza protest at Muni stop in San Francisco.

    It wasn’t a typical protest, but it conveyed a message.

    On Friday, people took to social media with pictures of themselves eating slices of pizza — with all manner of toppings — at Muni stops across San Francisco. #LegalizePizza, they demanded.

    Why?

    To stand in solidarity with a homeless man who was eating a slice of pizza at a bus stop shelter when a police officer cited him for it. The man was handed a ticket — to pony up a $250 fine — for eating a pie that he bought for his friend's birthday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

    The ticket pointed out that the homeless man was "eating or drinking in or on a system facility or vehicle in areas where those activities are prohibited by that system."

    The man showed the document to workers at the Coalition On Homelessness, who responded by organizing a #LegalizePizza protest and pasting pictures of their gastronomical dissent on Twitter.

    No word yet on the San Francisco Police Department's response to the day's events.

    Published at 11:11 PM PDT on Apr 7, 2017 | Updated at 11:27 PM PDT on Apr 7, 2017
