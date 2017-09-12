A San Mateo County official on Tuesday plans to introduce legislation that could enact a ban to discourage distracted walking — namely people walking while staring at their phones.

According to the National Safety Council, a nonprofit dedicated to avoiding unintentional deaths, distracted walking accounted for 11,100 injuries between 2000 and 2011.

Approximately 80 percent of the accidents came in the form of falls with 52 percent of the slip-ups happening at home, according to the data. Fifty-four percent of the injured were under the age of 40.

The resolution is expected to be addressed during a 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor of Honolulu, Hawaii enacted a similar law that will go into effect in October. The mayor hoped common sense would prevail, but a $15 to $35 ticket could be used to teach a lesson.



