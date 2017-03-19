Librarians in San Francisco may soon have another task to fulfill besides taking care of books. It involves saving lives.

Library employees may soon be allowed to administer medication to the increasing number of heroin users frequenting the city's main library near Civic Center Plaza, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The idea to allow staffers to hand out naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opiod overdose, came about after a drug user was recently found dead inside a library restroom, according to the newspaper.

Some city employees were recently instructed to patrol the area surrounding the main library and offer the lifesaving medication to those in need, according to the newspaper. A library social worker, six formerly homeless advocates and police officers also frequent San Francisco libraries to assist people in danger of overdosing.

Investigative Oakland Hired Pricey PR Agency after Deadly Warehouse Fire

No decision regarding library workers joining the outreach effort will be made until the process is thoroughly analyzed, San Francisco librarian Luis Herrera told the newspaper. Herrera added that staff would not be forced to join in the effort. It would simply be voluntary.