Lightning, Thunderstorms Strike Parts of the Bay Area

By Stephen Ellison

    Isolated thunderstorms hit parts of the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, according to weather officials. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri reports. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Isolated thunderstorms hit parts of the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, according to weather officials.

    Forecasters observed at least 50 lightning strikes south of the Bay Area, with rain approaching the region from the south and east.

    NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said areas in the East Bay, South Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains could see a good amount of rain as well as lightning and possibly hail.

    Gusty winds also were reported in coastal areas.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
