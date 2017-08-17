Livemore police on Wednesday night shot and killed an allegedly armed and suicidal man who barricaded himself inside a mobile home before setting it on fire.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Via Deste just before 9 p.m. on reports of a man acting erratically and confronting people. Seeing police, though, the man, who refused to obey commands, withdrew into a mobile home and armed himself.

Police tried to talk to the suspect, but he made suicidal comments and fired shots inside the residence. A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and attempted to calm the man.

Nearly two hours later, the man set a fire inside the house and emerged clutching a shotgun, police said. He was shot by officers and fell to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Firefighters doused the fire and no one else, including the officers, was injured.

The man has so far been unidentified.



The Livermore Police Department and Alameda County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

The last officer-involved shooting in Livermore occurred in March 2016.

