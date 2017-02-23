Sunnyvale-California based Lockheed Martin announced Thursday it will be relocating its ballistic missiles program to other U.S. facilities.

In a press release, the global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide, said the company plans to move approximately 650 positions from its Space Systems facility in Sunnyvale, to other Lockheed Martin locations in Florida and Colorado.

"We value the deep expertise of our employees, and we're working diligently to shape a transition that leverages the knowledge of this team," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Space Systems. "Reshaping our Fleet Ballistic Missile program will help us take full advantage of our engineering and manufacturing facilities and centralize key skills, saving costs for the Navy on this critical national security program.

"As our business evolves, we're adapting to ensure we deliver the innovation, affordability and performance our customers demand," said Mathew Joyce, vice president and general manager of Strategic and Missile Defense Systems for Lockheed Martin. "We've laid out a long-term strategy that will achieve that evolution and position us for the future, while offering our employees time to plan and prepare for the transition."

The move is expected to happen over the next eight years.