Los Gatos Family's Home Gets a Sharks Teal Makeover

A family in Los Gatos who just recently had their house painted allowed the San Jose Sharks to put a fresh coat of teal on their home as part of a marketing campaign for the Stanley Cup-contending team.

Robert and Theresa Beech watched Wednesday as SJ Sharkie, former Sharks defenseman Dan Boyle and others covered their white-with-black-trim home with Sharks teal. It was the result of a contest called Sharks For Life, and the Beeches were the lucky winners.

"We're a big hockey family," Robert Beech explained. "Both kids play ice hockey, and we go to pretty much all the games. We were at one of the games, and my 7-year old, who's become a really good reader, saw the contest up on the Jumbotron and talked me into entering. I didn't really tell the wife; I just kind of went ahead and did it."

Theresa Beech confirmed she had been in the dark until recently.

"Honestly, I didn't know about the contest, and I didn't know we were winners until after my husband won and sent me an email and said, 'This is not a joke.'"

Her reply to the email?

"I don't think I can say that on camera," she said.

Boyle joined the painting party toward the end, helping Sharks mascot SJ Sharkie add the final strokes. When asked if he would ever paint his house teal, Boyle had a quick and direct reply.

"Uh ... no I would not," he said. "I love teal. I love the Sharks, but, yeah, probably not."

So if a former Sharks player wouldn't do it, imagine the negotiation that had to go on between Robert and his wife of nine years, especially considering they'd recently painted the home to her specifications.

"My wife's kind of dream house was a white house with black shutters, and so we just did that a little under a year ago, and then the contest came up, so ..."

After seeing the end result, Theresa may have had a change of heart.

"I wasn't super positive about it at first; it took some convincing, and I have a little leverage in the family right now," she said. "But I actually like how it turned out. I think it looks super fun, and the kids are really excited, so now I'm on board."