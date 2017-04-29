Children killed in Alameda County since 1994 are remembered during a special service. (April 28, 2017)

In a somber ceremony Friday, hundreds of young people killed in Alameda County over the last 23 years were remembered.

A total of 432 names were read aloud during the remembrance inside Hayward City Hall, marking the 432 people 17 years of age or younger who have lost their lives to violence dating back to 1994.

Former Alameda County Supervisor Gail Steele started the memorial as a way to honor the victims and prevent senseless killings moving forward.

"I think it’s important to come together to say to those parents we will also remember your children every year and to also say to the community this is not OK," she said.