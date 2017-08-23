File image of Lyft logo.

Ride-hailing app Lyft last weekend sent a message of caution to its drivers about remaining safe during planned white supremacist and alt-right rallies across the United States.

In an email, the company advised its drivers on how to respond to hateful intimidation and harassment, providing resources for reporting such incidents and monitoring their areas for outbreaks of unrest or violence.

Lyft said 66 percent of its drivers identify as minority, and it is committed to keeping all its drivers and patrons safe.

In the Bay Area alone, there are two major rallies planned this weekend. A group called Patriot Prayer is holding a "Freedom Rally San Francisco" from 2 to 5 p.m. at Crissy Field. On Sunday, an anti-Marxism rally is being held in Berkeley.

Counterprotesters are expected at both rallies.

Here is Lyft's email text in full:

Keeping Lyft a Safe Space

Lyft represents all people, including the 66% of drivers who identify as a minority - and every ride is an opportunity to bring people of different backgrounds together. With white supremacists planning rallies nationwide, we want to share an update on resources to keep drivers safe.

Watch for safety alerts from Lyft. We're continuing to monitor your city for possible activity from hate groups.

Report incidents of hateful intimidation and harassment.Our team reviews all feedback you leave for passengers for violations of Lyft's anti-discrimination policies. Rate someone 3 stars or less, and you won't be matched again.

Use the 24/7 Critical Response Line. If you ever feel unsafe, first dial 911, and then reach out to Lyft.

We're also partnering with the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization with a long history of fighting hate and intolerance, to provide educational resources for drivers. You'll hear more from us on those efforts in the coming weeks.

We're committed to continue listening, learning, and acting to protect the safety and inclusivity of our community.