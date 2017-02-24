MacArthur BART Station Reopens After Major Medical Emergency | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

MacArthur BART Station Reopens After Major Medical Emergency

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of a BART train.

    The MacArthur BART Station was temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a major medical emergency, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

    An operator of a BART train traveling from Richmond to Fremont around 10:30 a.m. reported that a person was on the tracks under the train, Allison said.

    Police and fire officials were able to the rescue the man and transport him to Highland Hospital, according to Allison.

    San Francisco and Fremont-bound trains were not impacted by the emergency. Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond-bound trains were not allowed to stop at the MacArthur Station.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices