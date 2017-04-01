Major Crash Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4 in Antioch | NBC Bay Area
Major Crash Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4 in Antioch

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    @ScubaSteveRadio via Twitter
    A major crash blocks all lanes of westbound Highway 4 in Antioch. (April 1, 2017)

    A major crash on Saturday blocked all lanes of westbound Highway 4 in Antioch, according to officials.

    The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near A Street, according to officials.

    At least 14 people were injured, but details regarding those injuries were not immediately available.

    A total of five ground ambulances and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene, according to officials.

    Footage from the scene showed drivers stuck in complete gridlock. Some drivers even took the time to get out their cars and takes videos.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Stay tuned for details.

