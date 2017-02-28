Major Crash on I-280 in San Francisco Injures Five | NBC Bay Area
Major Crash on I-280 in San Francisco Injures Five

By Bay City News

    Firefighters extricated a victim trapped under a vehicle Tuesday night after the person was ejected during a major collision on Interstate 280 in San Francisco.

    The crash was reported on southbound 280, south of Geneva Avenue, just before 9:25 p.m.

    There were four vehicles involved, according to San Francisco firefighters, and three medical units responded to the scene.

    Four other victims were transported to hospitals.

    A Sig-alert was issued at 9:38 p.m. as the crash was blocking three lanes of the freeway. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

