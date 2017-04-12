Police block off the scene of a major crash on Santa Teresa Boulevard in South San Jose, (April 12, 2017)

Two people were critically injured in a crash near Highway 85 in South San Jose late Wednesday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

About 9:40 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a major injury crash at Highway 85 and Santa Teresa Boulevard, with two people injured and trapped inside a vehicle, fire officials said.

One wrecked car could be seen on Santa Teresa Boulevard near Thornwood Drive behind the Westfield Oakridge Mall. Police had Santa Teresa blocked off to traffic.

No further details were available.