A man on a roof negotiates with police after a chase in Berkeley.

A man was in custody Wednesday night after ramming into an Oakland police car and then leading police on a wild chase through the streets of Oakland and Berkeley, police said.

The vehicle chase ended wiith a collision at College and Ashby avenues in Berkeley, but the suspect fled on foot and made his way to a nearby rooftop, prompting a standoff.

Police negotiated with the suspect for about 90 minutes before taking him into custody.

The pursuit of a white pickup began when the driver smashed into an Oakland police patrol car near Lake Merritt, Berkeley police said. At around 6:50 p.m., an officer was chasing the suspect near 14th and Harrison streets in Oakland when the suspect rammed into the officer's patrol vehicle, according to an Oakland police dispatcher.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The chase involved several patrol cars speeding through the streets of the East Bay cities and a helicopter buzzing overhead before it turned into a standoff at the busy Berkeley intersection. The intersection remained closed for an accident investigation, police said.

Video More Bad News for Troubled Millennium Tower

Police were warning the public to avoid the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.