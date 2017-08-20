NBC Bay Area file File image of BART train.

A male suspect was arrested in San Francisco after he waved a knife at four female victims and threatened to hurt them late Saturday night at BART's Richmond station, police said Sunday.

At 11:48 p.m., the four victims were on the platform at Richmond station when the suspect made sexual advances toward them.

Police said the victims turned the suspect down. The suspect then waved a knife at them and threatened them.

Police said they found the suspect at BART's Embarcadero station in San Francisco and arrested him on suspicion of brandishing a knife and making criminal threats.

Police said no one was injured.