Suspect Arrested After Waving Knife at Four Females at BART Station

By Bay City News

    A male suspect was arrested in San Francisco after he waved a knife at four female victims and threatened to hurt them late Saturday night at BART's Richmond station, police said Sunday.

    At 11:48 p.m., the four victims were on the platform at Richmond station when the suspect made sexual advances toward them.

    Police said the victims turned the suspect down. The suspect then waved a knife at them and threatened them.

    Police said they found the suspect at BART's Embarcadero station in San Francisco and arrested him on suspicion of brandishing a knife and making criminal threats.

    Police said no one was injured.

    Published 16 minutes ago
