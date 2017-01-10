Man Injured in Shooting Near Oakland City Hall | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Injured in Shooting Near Oakland City Hall

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Andrew Otis
    A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday. (Jan. 10, 2017)

    A shooting in Downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon injured one man and has resulted in the closure of Broadway near 13th Street while police conduct their investigation, according to city officials.

    The shooting was reported at 3:28 p.m. at a bus shelter on Broadway and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

    Witnesses reported multiple shots and the glass from the bus shelter was shattered and spread over the nearby ground, according to police.

    Officers are currently canvassing the area looking for suspects and additional witnesses. They are also reviewing security camera footage from area.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

    Published 18 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices