Police arrested a man Sunday for several offenses after he allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend during an altercation in Novato, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant at 5600 Nave Drive on a report of a physical altercation between a male and a female.

By the time officers arrived, the male had fled the scene. The female victim identified the male suspect as her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Oscar DeLeon-Aguilar of San Rafael.

According to police, an investigation revealed that DeLeon-Aguilar became enraged at the victim and bit her face during the altercation.

The injury resulted in the loss of facial tissue above the victim's eye. She was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.

Novato police located and arrested DeLeon-Aguilar in San Rafael. He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, including mayhem, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-4361.