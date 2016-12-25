Man Arrested After Cutting Two People with Butcher Knife on San Francisco Streets | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Singer George Michael Dies at 53
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Arrested After Cutting Two People with Butcher Knife on San Francisco Streets

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File
    A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

    A man faces assault charges after swiping a butcher knife from a San Francisco sports bar on Saturday and slicing two people during a tussle.

    The still unidentified suspect was arrested around 11 a.m. near Market and Turk streets after getting into an altercation with a man and woman sleeping on the sidewalk, according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

    The 30-year-old woman sustained a cut to the hand while the 62-year-old man's face was cut. Both victims' injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police, Andraychak said.

    Police recovered the knife at the scene, he said.

    The suspect has not yet been booked, but Andraychak said he is looking at several charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, theft and a probation violation.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices