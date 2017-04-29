Man Arrested for Assaulting Menlo Park Police Officer, Trespassing, Battery | NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested for Assaulting Menlo Park Police Officer, Trespassing, Battery

By Bay City News

    Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with several crimes after he reportedly trespassed at a school, caused a lockdown and spat on the school's faculty.

    Andrew Gullow, 29, was arrested on suspicion of battery, assault on an officer, battery on hospital staff and trespassing, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

    On Friday at 11:07 a.m., a Menlo Park police officer observed a shirtless man acting erratically.

    The man then walked onto the campus of Alto International School in the 400 block of Pope Street.

    Police said the school was in session, and children were present on the playground during the incident.

    At the same time, a woman reported a man matching the subject's description had confronted her and had spat in her face, police said.

    The officer attempted to detain the man, but he ran onto the school campus and into a classroom.

    He started yelling at faculty, confronted a teacher and spat in her face, police said.

    The school initiated a lockdown, and the officer used a Taser to take the suspect, later identified as Gullow, into custody.

    Published 2 hours ago
