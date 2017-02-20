Man Pulled from Trash Heap at San Francisco Recycling Center | NBC Bay Area
Man Pulled from Trash Heap at San Francisco Recycling Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A man was found trapped in a garbage heap Monday morning at a Recology recycling center in San Francisco, fire officials said.

    A Recology employee was dumping his haul off at the company's facility on Pier 96 when he spotted a man's body among the rubbish, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

    The man, who was found in critical condition with multiple traumatic injuries, was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, Baxter said.

    He was still in critical condition as of 10:45 a.m., according to Baxter.

    Published 2 hours ago
