Man Charged With Arson in Oakland Hills Fire

Police last week arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of setting the Grizzly Peak fire in the Oakland Hills and seven other blazes with a cigarette lighter.

The suspect was identifed as Alfredo Bautista, 24, of Concord. According to court documents, he was arrested on Aug. 2 by University of California, Berkeley police.

The so-called Grizzly Peak fire scorched 20 acres in the East Bay hills and is at 90 percent containment as of Monday, fire officials said.

Half of the fire was on Oakland land in the hills and half of the fire was on land owned by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory that's mostly in Contra Costa County, fire officials have said.



Check back for updates on this developing story.



