A Jaguar crashed into a guardrail on Highway 87 near the Highway 101 connector in San Jose, killing the driver Tuesday morning. (Jan. 10, 2017)

A man believed to be in his 60s died in a solo vehicle crash Tuesday morning in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on northbound

Video Waterlogged Guerneville Starting to Look Like Atlantis

Highway 87, just south of North First Street and the Highway 101 interchange.

The man drove his 2003 Jaguar off the right side of the road and struck the end of the guardrail, causing broadside impact on the driver's side door, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

CHP officers were on the scene investigating the

crash. Only the left lane is open on Highway 87 while officers investigate, Lee said.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, which may have been weather-related, Lee said.