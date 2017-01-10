A man believed to be in his 60s died in a solo vehicle crash Tuesday morning in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officers said.
The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on northbound
Highway 87, just south of North First Street and the Highway 101 interchange.
The man drove his 2003 Jaguar off the right side of the road and struck the end of the guardrail, causing broadside impact on the driver's side door, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
CHP officers were on the scene investigating the
crash. Only the left lane is open on Highway 87 while officers investigate, Lee said.
Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, which may have been weather-related, Lee said.
