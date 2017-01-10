Man Dies After Crash Into Guardrail on Highway 87 in San Jose | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings
NBC_OTS_BAY1
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Dies After Crash Into Guardrail on Highway 87 in San Jose

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A Jaguar crashed into a guardrail on Highway 87 near the Highway 101 connector in San Jose, killing the driver Tuesday morning. (Jan. 10, 2017)

    A man believed to be in his 60s died in a solo vehicle crash Tuesday morning in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officers said.

    The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on northbound

    Highway 87, just south of North First Street and the Highway 101 interchange.

    The man drove his 2003 Jaguar off the right side of the road and struck the end of the guardrail, causing broadside impact on the driver's side door, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

    CHP officers were on the scene investigating the

    crash. Only the left lane is open on Highway 87 while officers investigate, Lee said.

    Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, which may have been weather-related, Lee said.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices