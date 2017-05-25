A clown scared drivers on the Highway 101 in Aromas. (May 24, 2017)

A menacing clown clutching a machete over his head on Wednesday terrified drivers on Highway 101 in Monterey County.

A slew of motorists called 911 in a panic after noticing the clown – who was dressed in a colorful suit and had red and white makeup on his face – staring at them in Aromas, NBC-affiliate KSBW reported.

The clown held out a thumb, as if seeking a ride, and grasped a fake blood-covered machete in his other hand.

Sheriff’s deputies drew their weapons when approaching the man, who stood roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 230 pounds, around 3:20 p.m., KSBW said. The scary clown was subsequently identified as Larry Allen Tovey, 61, of Gilroy.

Tovey was handcuffed and questioned, but sheriff’s deputies let him go because he hadn’t committed a crime. They determined that the machete was real, but the blood wasn’t, according to KSBW.

"He didn't actually threaten anybody,” Monterey County Sheriff's Cmdr. John Thornburg told KSWBW. “He just had a sick sense of humor.”

Upon being freed, Tovey simply headed to his car, which was parked nearby, and drove away, according to KSBW.