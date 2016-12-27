Gilroy Man Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Striking Mother in Head With Baseball Bat | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
NBC_OTS_BAY1
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gilroy Man Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Striking Mother in Head With Baseball Bat

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
    Matthew Salewske

    A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking his mother with a baseball bat and killing her on Christmas, the Santa Clara County sheriff's office said.

    Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at an unincorporated Gilroy home around 11 a.m. At the residence, they found a woman, identified as 70-year-old Claudia Salewske, with major head trauma, the sheriff's office said.

    Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital. A few laters, however, Salewske succumbed to her injuries while she was being treated, according to the sheriff's office.

    The woman's son, 39-year-old Matthew Salewske, was found at the house. Interviews and physical evidence led sheriff's deputies to arrest the man as a suspect in his mother's death. 

    Salewske was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder charge. 

    An investigation is still ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices