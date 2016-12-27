A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking his mother with a baseball bat and killing her on Christmas, the Santa Clara County sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at an unincorporated Gilroy home around 11 a.m. At the residence, they found a woman, identified as 70-year-old Claudia Salewske, with major head trauma, the sheriff's office said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital. A few laters, however, Salewske succumbed to her injuries while she was being treated, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman's son, 39-year-old Matthew Salewske, was found at the house. Interviews and physical evidence led sheriff's deputies to arrest the man as a suspect in his mother's death.

Salewske was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder charge.

An investigation is still ongoing.