Man Found Naked From Waist Down at Santa Rosa High School

Officers arrested a 50-year-old man Wednesday at a Santa Rosa high school after school staff found him naked from the waist down, police said.

Employees at Santa Rosa High School, located at 1235 Mendocino Ave., told officers they found the man on the campus' north side, near the door of a basement, according to police.

The man, later identified as Santa Rosa resident William Miessner, was wearing only a T-shirt and a small plastic grocery bag covering his genitals. Additionally, Miessner's hands and genitals were painted blue, police said.

Officers learned Miessner spoke to at least one student but did not approach the student.

School employees were able to keep Miessner away from other students until police arrived.

It was not immediately clear why Miessner came to the school. His clothing and other belongings were found on campus, according to police.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

Officers arrested Miessner on suspicion of possession of acontrolled substance, coming onto a school campus with intent to interfere or disrupt and providing false ID to officers. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, police said.