A man taking pictures at San Francisco's Twin Peaks was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after two thieves stole his camera and then ran him over when the victim tried to stop their car.

The incident was reported to police at about 6:50 p.m. at Twin Peaks at Christmas Tree Point Road.

A man in his 20s was taking pictures in the area when another man approached him and stole the camera, according to police.

The suspect then ran into an awaiting car driven by another man. The victim chased the suspect and ran in front of the suspect car in an attempt to stop them.

The driver however ran over the victim and the pair drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, both described as being in their 20s. A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.