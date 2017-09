A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot in East San Jose, police said, and the suspect fled the scene. Kris Sanchez reports.

Man Killed After Shooting in San Jose, Suspect at Large: Police

A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot in East San Jose, police said, and the suspect fled the scene.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. along the 1900 block of Story Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An unknown suspect fled the area, according to police.

Further information was not available.