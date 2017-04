San Francisco firefighters on Sunday plucked a man who was trapped in the city's sewer system, fire officials said on Twitter.

The man decided earlier in the morning to explore the sewer system and started yelling for help when he got lost. A police officer heard him through a sewer grate and called firefighters who responded and rescued the man.

The man was not injured after being pulled to safety along the 400 block of Berry Street, according to fire officials.