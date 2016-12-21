Man Shot Dead in Vallejo Identified as Pawn Shop Owner | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Man Shot Dead in Vallejo Identified as Pawn Shop Owner

By Bay City News

    The scene of a shooting at a Vallejo pawn shop. (Dec. 20, 2016)

    Vallejo police have identified a pawn shop owner who was killed in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon as 49-year-old Timothy Pult.

    Pult and a 49-year-old male employee of Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road were shot during a robbery by two men, one of them armed, around 3:10 p.m., police Lt. Kenny Park said. A dog was also shot and killed.

    The surviving employee suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, Park said.

    The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. There was no other description of the suspects immediately available.

    A message on the Pawn Advantage's phone line said the shop will be closed until next Tuesday.

    Published at 11:56 AM PST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 12:20 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016
