Man Shot Dead in Vallejo Identified as Pawn Shop Owner

The scene of a shooting at a Vallejo pawn shop. (Dec. 20, 2016)

Vallejo police have identified a pawn shop owner who was killed in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon as 49-year-old Timothy Pult.

Pult and a 49-year-old male employee of Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road were shot during a robbery by two men, one of them armed, around 3:10 p.m., police Lt. Kenny Park said. A dog was also shot and killed.

The surviving employee suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, Park said.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. There was no other description of the suspects immediately available.

Video Man Arrested After Catholic School in Santa Rosa Trashed

A message on the Pawn Advantage's phone line said the shop will be closed until next Tuesday.