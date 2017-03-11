Man Gunned Down in San Francisco's Telegraph Hill Neighborhood | NBC Bay Area
Man Gunned Down in San Francisco's Telegraph Hill Neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in San Francisco's popular Telegraph Hill neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

    The fatal shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of Green Street and Grant Avenue, according to police.

    The man, who was found in the street suffering from multiple gun shot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, but an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4445 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

