Man Gunned Down Following Car Crash in San Francisco

An adult male in San Francisco was fould shot and killed early Wednesday following a car crash, according to police.
The fatal shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. near Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue, police said.
Arriving officers found the man suffering from head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspect information has been released. The victim's identity has also not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago