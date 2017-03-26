A man was shot three times along a freeway in San Francisco early Sunday, police said.

The shooting, which happened on southbound Interstate 280 near the 18th and Mariposa Streets off-ramp, was reported around 3:55 a.m., police said.

Police found the male victim on the side of the roadway, according to police. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time, but police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Further information was unavailable at the time.