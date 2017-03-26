Man Shot Three Times Along San Francisco Freeway, Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries | NBC Bay Area
Man Shot Three Times Along San Francisco Freeway, Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police investigate a shooting along Interstate 280 in San Francisco. (March 26, 2017)

    A man was shot three times along a freeway in San Francisco early Sunday, police said.

    The shooting, which happened on southbound Interstate 280 near the 18th and Mariposa Streets off-ramp, was reported around 3:55 a.m., police said.

    Police found the male victim on the side of the roadway, according to police. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital.

    No suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time, but police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

    Further information was unavailable at the time.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
