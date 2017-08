The scene of a shooting at a McDonald's at Stanyan and Haight streets. (Aug. 3, 2017)

A man was shot and wounded Thursday at a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, police said.

The crime occurred at 2:30 p.m. at the restaurant chain's location at Haight and Stanyan streets.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

Police said they have not yet arrested a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.