Man Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Two men are in custody after a stabbing death inside the Target store in Hayward Christmas Eve night, according to police.

    Sgt. Ruben Pola said the 36-year-old Hayward man was seen fighting inside the store on Whipple Road on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. shortly before the stabbing.

    When police arrived at the store, they helped take the victim to Eden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police arrested two men in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway whom they believe are responsible for the death. Pola did not elaborate what links these suspects to the homicide. He also did not identify the suspects or the man who died, saying his department was awaiting formal charges to be filed by the Alameda County District Attorney.

    Monday is a government holiday.

    This was Hayward's 13th homicide of the year.

