Man Arrested for Striking Train Operator: BART - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    A man was arrested Tuesday night after he hit a female BART train operator, causing her to fall and hit her head, according to BART.

    The reported battery, which was believed to be "unprovoked," occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the Dublin/Pleasanton station, according to BART.

    The operator was sweeping an out-of-service train when she woke up the man, who has been identified as 30-year-old Myron Mixon of Oakland, and asked him to get off the train, BART reported. Mixon then struck the operator with a "closed fist causing her to fall and strike her head."

    Mixon was issued a prohibition order and booked at the Santa Rita Jail, according to BART.

    The operator was transported to a hospital for treatment, BART reported.

    Published 1 minute ago
