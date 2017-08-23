Man Arrested for Striking Train Operator: BART

NBC Bay Area File image

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he hit a female BART train operator, causing her to fall and hit her head, according to BART.

The reported battery, which was believed to be "unprovoked," occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the Dublin/Pleasanton station, according to BART.

The operator was sweeping an out-of-service train when she woke up the man, who has been identified as 30-year-old Myron Mixon of Oakland, and asked him to get off the train, BART reported. Mixon then struck the operator with a "closed fist causing her to fall and strike her head."

Mixon was issued a prohibition order and booked at the Santa Rita Jail, according to BART.

The operator was transported to a hospital for treatment, BART reported.