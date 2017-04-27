Man Suspected of Having Sex With Teen Boy in Novato: Police

Novato police arrested a 52-year-old San Rafael man Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of having sex with a minor.

A police officer saw a vehicle parked in a secluded area behind a building in the area of State Access Road near Hamilton Parkway in Novato around 4:15 p.m.

Theodore Bahora, 52, of San Rafael, was in the back seat with a 16-year-old male, police said. Police learned Bahora and the teen met using an online application and arranged to meet for sex, police said.

Bahora was booked in the Marin County Jail for sexual intercourse with a minor, sodomy and oral copulation with a person under age 18, indecent exposure and arranging to meet a minor for sex, police said.