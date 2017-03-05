Man Threatens Park Ranger in San Jose, Hours-Long Standoff Erupts | NBC Bay Area
Man Threatens Park Ranger in San Jose, Hours-Long Standoff Erupts

By Henry Mulak

    NBC Bay Area/Henry Mulak
    Police in San Jose participate in a standoff near Coyote Creek Trail. (March 4, 2017)

    A man on Saturday allegedly threatened a park ranger along the Coyote Creek Trail in San Jose, igniting an hours-long standoff.

    San Jose police say the episode started about 6 p.m. near the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

    Officers set up a command post near Story and Senter roads, and they proceeded to try and talk the man down from a foot bridge along the creek, according to police.

    NBC Bay Area learned that the standoff ended around 12 a.m. on Sunday, but it is not clear how the standoff ended or if the man was taken into custody.

    The park ranger was not injured during the incident, police said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
