Santa Rosa police arrested a man who tried to rob a Chase Bank in west Santa Rosa on Thursday morning.

Police responded around 11:20 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun demanding money in the bank at 760 Stony Point Road, police Sgt. Josh Ludtke said.

As police were responding, bank employees reported the man left to put the gun in a vehicle and returned to the bank.

Police contacted the suspect, Logan Reece Scott, 23, of Santa Rosa when he left the bank a second time, Ludtke said.

Detectives learned Scott went into the bank with a 12-gauge shotgun slung around his back and demanded money. Scott claimed he was frustrated because the bank fraudulently took money from him, and he wanted to frighten the employees with the shotgun so they would return the money to him, Ludtke said.

Scott made a mobile deposit of several checks days before and brought physical copies of them to the bank Thursday to try to receive the money twice, Ludtke said.

Police recovered the unloaded shotgun in Scott's vehicle in a parking lot near the bank, and Scott was arrested for attempted robbery and burglary and booked in the Sonoma County Jail, Ludtke said.