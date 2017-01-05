Man, Woman Rescued From Cliffs Near Sutro Baths in SF

Firefighters rescued a man from the caves near Sutro Baths on the western shore of San Francisco on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The 18-year-old man was reported stranded just before 5 p.m. when he became stuck in the caves just below Cliff House restaurant at 1090 Point Lobos Ave., fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

While in the process of making that rescue, firefighters learned of a woman who needed to be rescued. She had been walking in the area of the bottom of the cliff and fell, suffering a minor injury, Baxter said.

Firefighters helped the woman back up the cliff. A short time later, they also helped the man to safety. He was uninjured, Baxter said.

Baxter didn't immediately know how the man ended up stuck in the cave but said that sometimes people walking in that area become stuck when the tide comes in.